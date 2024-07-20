Kate Middleton, FBI director...: Check who else was on Donald Trump’s shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’ list

With no clear political motive in mind, Thomas Matthew Crooks had researched Kate Middleton, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump schedules

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published20 Jul 2024, 06:46 AM IST
Donald Trump assassination bid: Thomas Matthew Crooks had downloaded Kate Middleton's picture
Donald Trump assassination bid: Thomas Matthew Crooks had downloaded Kate Middleton’s picture(Instagram)

Donald Trump ‘would be assassin’, Thomas Matthew Crooks, reported researched the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, reported the FBI. Initially, reports revealed that the 20-year-old had researched for a member of the Royal family, whose identity had not been disclosed. It has now come to the picture, that Thomas had downloaded the photo of Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, who is currently battling cancer.

According to reports, the shooter also had FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on his research list.

Also Read | What was the motive of Trump’s would-be assassin?

On Sunday(Indian time), the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump had narrowly escaped bullet a during his rally in Pennsylvania. Missing by inches, the bullet had grazed his ear, causing it to bleed.

The shooter–Thomas Matthew Crooks was immediately shot dead, on spot by the Secret Service members. When the case was handed over to the FBI, they raided the suspect's house in Pennsylvania, and found two phones and a laptop. After looking into Matthew’s stuff, the cyber experts found pictures of Kate Middleton on his devices.

Also Read | ‘I’m not supposed to be here’: What Donald Trump said about assassination

Earlier, when the agency had declined to reveal the identity of the royals, many suspected it might be either Harry or Meghan, who currently reside in California. However, an American radio station, NPR, gave away the name Kate Middleton, to politicians, when they were talking on the phone about the attack.

In an interview with NPR's 'All Things Considered,' Martin Kate revealed that Thomas Matthew Crooks, had pictures of a bunch of famous people, like President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Investigations revealed that that there was no indication of a pronounced political motive or foreign affiliations underlining Crooks's activities.

Also Read | Donald Trump wants to weaken the US dollar: Can he?

The deceased shooter's motive was to know the schedules of both the Republican and Democratic conventions. It is alleged that Crooks fired approximately eight rounds of gunfire before being shot by Secret Service members, reported Hindustan Times.

 

