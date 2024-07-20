Kate Middleton, FBI director...: Check who else was on Donald Trump’s shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’ list

Donald Trump ‘would be assassin’, Thomas Matthew Crooks, reported researched the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, reported the FBI. Initially, reports revealed that the 20-year-old had researched for a member of the Royal family, whose identity had not been disclosed. It has now come to the picture, that Thomas had downloaded the photo of Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, who is currently battling cancer.

According to reports, the shooter also had FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on his research list.

On Sunday(Indian time), the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump had narrowly escaped bullet a during his rally in Pennsylvania. Missing by inches, the bullet had grazed his ear, causing it to bleed.

The shooter–Thomas Matthew Crooks was immediately shot dead, on spot by the Secret Service members. When the case was handed over to the FBI, they raided the suspect's house in Pennsylvania, and found two phones and a laptop. After looking into Matthew’s stuff, the cyber experts found pictures of Kate Middleton on his devices.

Earlier, when the agency had declined to reveal the identity of the royals, many suspected it might be either Harry or Meghan, who currently reside in California. However, an American radio station, NPR, gave away the name Kate Middleton, to politicians, when they were talking on the phone about the attack.

In an interview with NPR's 'All Things Considered,' Martin Kate revealed that Thomas Matthew Crooks, had pictures of a bunch of famous people, like President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Investigations revealed that that there was no indication of a pronounced political motive or foreign affiliations underlining Crooks's activities.