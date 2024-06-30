Kerala AIIMS spat: Shashi Tharoor says BJP ’misled’ voters, Chandrasekhar fires back with ’do-nothing, lying type’ jab

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George has confirmed to the state Assembly that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has approved Kerala's proposal to establish AIIMS at Kinalur in Kozhikode. However, the news triggered a political slugfest between Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat rivals – Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The two leaders engaged in an ugly spat on microblogging site X, formerly Twitter. Tharoor slammed BJP's 'misleading' promises, while Rajeev Chandrashekhar retorted by calling the Congress MP' smooth talking, do-nothing, Lying types'.

Notably, this will be the first AIIMS set up in Kerala.

Shashi Tharoor took to X to post that no MP can promise to set up the prestigious AIIMS in Kerala, more so in a place of their choice. Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Tharoor mentioned that despite his 'best efforts and intensive lobbying for an AIIMS' in his Lok Sabha constituency, the Central Government accepted the CPI(M)-run Kerala Government's proposal to set up AIIMS in Kozhikode.

"I honestly told voters that the state government had opted for Kozhikode, and that was the sole choice before the Centre. Yesterday, Kerala health minister Veena George informed the state assembly that the central government has accepted Kerala's proposal to set up an AIIMS at Kinalur in Kozhikode." Tharoor posted.

"Shame on those BJP candidates who misled voters by promising otherwise!" Shashi Tharoor added in an apparent dig at his BJP rival for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat – Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

To Tharoor's dig, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar retorted by calling the Congress MP' smooth-talking, do-nothing, Lying types'.

In an evidently bitter tone, Rajeev Chandrasekhar fired back at Shashi Tharoor by calling the Congress MP names. Tharoor has been elected as the MP of Thiruvananthapuram for a record fourth time in a row. Chandrashekhar attempted to usurp Tharoor's throne in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. However, Chandrashekhar was defeated by popular consensus.

Unleashing a slugfest, Chandrashekhar said, "This Cong MP who has represented Thiruvananthapuram for 15 yrs and has kept none of his promises - from making Barcelona, High court bench etc. etc (list is embarrassingly long), is talking tdy (almost in relief) that Kozhikode is getting an AIIMS - that wud not hv been case if a BJP/NDA MP had represented & fought for TVM - which i will."

"Reality that @BJP4Keralam, PM @narendramodi ji & I will do more for ALL people of Thiruvananthapuram in next 5 years than the smooth-talking, do-nothing, Lying types who have squatted there for so many years," Chandrashekhar said.