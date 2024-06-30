Kerala AIIMS spat: Shashi Tharoor says BJP ’misled’ voters, Chandrasekhar fires back with ’do-nothing, lying type’ jab

Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Shashi Tharoor engage in a bitter exchange over AIIMS location in Kerala, with Tharoor accusing BJP of misleading voters.

Livemint
Updated07:19 PM IST
Kerala AIIMS news: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar engaged in an ugly spat on X, formerly Twitter. Tharoor slammed BJP's 'misleading' promises, while Rajeev Chandrashekhar retorted by calling the Congress MP' smooth talking, do-nothing, Lying types'
Kerala AIIMS news: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar engaged in an ugly spat on X, formerly Twitter. Tharoor slammed BJP’s ’misleading’ promises, while Rajeev Chandrashekhar retorted by calling the Congress MP’ smooth talking, do-nothing, Lying types’

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George has confirmed to the state Assembly that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has approved Kerala's proposal to establish AIIMS at Kinalur in Kozhikode. However, the news triggered a political slugfest between Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat rivals – Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The two leaders engaged in an ugly spat on microblogging site X, formerly Twitter. Tharoor slammed BJP's 'misleading' promises, while Rajeev Chandrashekhar retorted by calling the Congress MP' smooth talking, do-nothing, Lying types'.

Notably, this will be the first AIIMS set up in Kerala.

Also Read | AIIMS Delhi: Operation theatres non-operational as heavy rain disrupts surgeries

Shashi Tharoor took to X to post that no MP can promise to set up the prestigious AIIMS in Kerala, more so in a place of their choice. Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Tharoor mentioned that despite his 'best efforts and intensive lobbying for an AIIMS' in his Lok Sabha constituency, the Central Government accepted the CPI(M)-run Kerala Government's proposal to set up AIIMS in Kozhikode.

"I honestly told voters that the state government had opted for Kozhikode, and that was the sole choice before the Centre. Yesterday, Kerala health minister Veena George informed the state assembly that the central government has accepted Kerala's proposal to set up an AIIMS at Kinalur in Kozhikode." Tharoor posted.

Also Read | Delhi Court directs AIIMS to form medical board, examine jailed Arvind Kejriwal

"Shame on those BJP candidates who misled voters by promising otherwise!" Shashi Tharoor added in an apparent dig at his BJP rival for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat – Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

To Tharoor's dig, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar retorted by calling the Congress MP' smooth-talking, do-nothing, Lying types'.

In an evidently bitter tone, Rajeev Chandrasekhar fired back at Shashi Tharoor by calling the Congress MP names. Tharoor has been elected as the MP of Thiruvananthapuram for a record fourth time in a row. Chandrashekhar attempted to usurp Tharoor's throne in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. However, Chandrashekhar was defeated by popular consensus.

Also Read | Was 2024 Lok Sabha polls Shashi Tharoor’s last electoral stint?

Unleashing a slugfest, Chandrashekhar said, "This Cong MP who has represented Thiruvananthapuram for 15 yrs and has kept none of his promises - from making Barcelona, High court bench etc. etc (list is embarrassingly long), is talking tdy (almost in relief) that Kozhikode is getting an AIIMS - that wud not hv been case if a BJP/NDA MP had represented & fought for TVM - which i will."

"Reality that @BJP4Keralam, PM @narendramodi ji & I will do more for ALL people of Thiruvananthapuram in next 5 years than the smooth-talking, do-nothing, Lying types who have squatted there for so many years," Chandrashekhar said.

In the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the NDA candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram seat, pledged to prioritize bringing AIIMS to the constituency if elected.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomePoliticsKerala AIIMS spat: Shashi Tharoor says BJP ’misled’ voters, Chandrasekhar fires back with ’do-nothing, lying type’ jab

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue