Congress Kerala unit has reacted to Preity Zinta accusing them of spreading “FAKE NEWS” over a ₹18 crore loan. The Kerala Congress took a apologetic tone and posted, ‘We are glad to accept mistakes if we have made any.’

“Good to know you're managing your own account, unlike other celebs who have handed theirs over to the notorious IT cell," Congress Kerala wrote to Preity Zinta.

The verbal spat arose after Congress Kerala alleged that the Bollywood actress ‘gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off and the bank collapsed last week.’

The Congress Kerala was hinting at the Mumbai-based New India Cooperative Bank scam involves the embezzlement of approximately ₹122 crore from the bank's safes.

Preity Zinta Hits Back at Kerala Congress Preity Zinta replied to this allegation by Congress Kerala and confirmed that the loan had been paid off ten years ago. Taking a dig at Congress Kerala unit, the Veer Zara actress said, “No one wrote off anything or any loan for me.”

“For the record a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK - over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future 🙏” Zinta added.

Priety Zinta, the co-owner of Punjab Kings (PBBKS) cricket team, said, “I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS ! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me.”

Kerala Congress Shifts Onus on ‘Media Outlets’ The Congress Kerala unit in their tweet, while thanking Preity Zinta for the ‘clarification’, said they ‘shared the news as reported by media outlets’. Quoting a report by IndianCooperative.com, Congress Kerala asserted that they news media report mentioned the Bollywood actor's name in context with ‘corrupt practices’.

The Congress Kerala shared that an ex-employees of New India Cooperative Bank had warned the RBI in a letter in January 2020 about the corrupt practices that was going on in the bank.

“As early as in January 2020, ex-employees of New India Cooperative Bank Ltd had warned the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) about malfunctioning operations and alleged corrupt practices in the Bank. However, RBI failed to take concrete action against the Bank in a timely manner,” Congress Kerala quoted.

Further the report allegedly mentioned, “Before 2010, the Bank focused on small-ticket loans for priority sectors. After Mr Bhanu's entry, corporate loans of up to Rs25 crore were sanctioned without branch managers' knowledge. Major loans turned into non-performing assets (NPAs) within a year, with funds diverted through other banks”.

Also Read | RBI revises some lending norms for UCBs

“Bollywood actress Preity Zinta's Rs18 crore loan was written off without due recovery procedures. Rajhans group received Rs95 crore in loans, while another Rs210 crore in NPAs was regularly sold to Omkara Assets Reconstruction Pvt Ltd (ARC), raising suspicions of fraudulent loan write-offs. A Rs7 crore loan was granted to ACAIPL, a sister concern of Omkara ARC, allegedly without proper due diligence. Loans were approved for Mr Bhanu's associates using inflated valuation reports. Commission agent Manish Simaria facilitated corporate loans and earned huge commissions despite defaulting on an ₹8 crore loan himself.” Congress Kerala quoted.