Anas K. Hamza, from Palakkad in Kerala, rarely gets to vote in Indian elections despite his strong political views. A mechanical supervisor at an oil rig in Abu Dhabi, he has spent the last 18 years in West Asia and Africa. But he will vote in the Kerala state assembly elections on 9 April—the war in West Asia has delayed his return to Abu Dhabi.
Salaries, pensions, and promises: How Kerala’s fiscal mess is looming over the ballot box
SummaryOpposition leaders say Kerala is a “ventilator” economy—the state’s ability to raise taxes has declined while its debt has grown. Worse, its consumption could now be hit because of the West Asia crisis. Can populist policies survive a dwindling treasury?
Anas K. Hamza, from Palakkad in Kerala, rarely gets to vote in Indian elections despite his strong political views. A mechanical supervisor at an oil rig in Abu Dhabi, he has spent the last 18 years in West Asia and Africa. But he will vote in the Kerala state assembly elections on 9 April—the war in West Asia has delayed his return to Abu Dhabi.
About the Author
N Madhavan has been writing on business and economy for more than 30 years now. A Chevening Scholar, he loves longform writing and has had the privilege of honing his skills at The Economist as an intern in the past. He writes across various sectors, with a primary focus on macro-economy, business groups in southern India, and corporate stories. He has worked in newspapers as well as magazines, with bylines in The Financial Express, Business Today, Forbes India and The Hindu BusinessLine. This is his fourth year at Mint where he presently curates the explanatory Primer section and also writes Long Stories. <br><br>Based in Chennai, he is the winner of the Shriram-Sanlam Award for Business Journalism. He loves ground reporting, including travelling in a truck twice between Chennai and Mumbai, to bring life to the stories he works on. He was once almost lynched while reporting on onion prices at Lasalgaon in Maharashtra, a fact he captured in the story he eventually wrote for Business Today. <br><br>Apart from writing, he loves reading, listening to music (Ilayaraja is his favourite composer) and travelling.
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