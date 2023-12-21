NAVA More Information

Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) took out a march in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday to protest against the alleged attacks on KSU and Youth Congress activists by members of the ruling CPI(M), its youth outfit Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), police and the chief minister’s gunman. To disperse the members of KSU, the police resorted to lathi-charge. Later, many protesters were detained. According to an ANI post on social media platform X, “Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse the members of Kerala Students Union (KSU) who were carrying out a protest march, in Thiruvananthapuram. Later they were detained by the Police." The march was organised by KSU, the student outfit of the opposition Congress, to the office of the Director General of Police. On Wednesday, the Youth Congress marched to the secretariat to protest against their alleged manhandling.

According to a PTI report, the trouble erupted when a protesting KSU worker allegedly hurled chilli powder at the police, prompting them to respond with a lathi- charge.

Citing police sources, the PTI report said that 15 student activists, including three with injuries requiring hospitalisation, were arrested in connection with the incident.

KPCC general secretary Mathew Kuzhalnadan tried to intervene and was allegedly beaten up by the police.

He criticised the police's use of force, claiming that the violence occurred without any provocation. He also said that the Congress party would continue to protest.

The police have registered a case against Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, making him the first accused in connection with the violence during a Youth Congress march to the state secretariat.

When the police registered the case, Satheesan said: “They have initiated a case against me...The CM is trying to threaten me, I don't have any problem... They are sending young people to jail, I'm also going to jail with them. When they are sending the youngsters of the Congress party and UDF to jail, we will go with them...For the last so many weeks they have been brutally attacking our youth..."

