Keys to a 2024 Trump rally: Dark rhetoric, jokes and ‘the weave’
Alex Leary , Vivian Salama , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 28 Oct 2024, 02:02 PM IST
SummaryThe former president’s rallies are unlike anything in modern politics. His Madison Square Garden event showed how they have evolved.
NEW YORK—“I’m thrilled to be back in the city I love," Donald Trump declared, taking the stage at Madison Square Garden to address thousands of his supporters at the mother of all campaign rallies. And so it was: part rock show, part revival; at once dark and grievance-laden yet often comedic and epically long.
