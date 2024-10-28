Keys to a 2024 Trump rally: Dark rhetoric, jokes and ‘the weave’

Over the years, the rallies became longer and more wild, and by this election Trump had many more grievances to nurse: the 2020 election results he falsely claimed Democrats rigged, the indictments (and conviction in New York) he bashed as witch hunts, the social-media companies he said had blacklisted him—not to mention two impeachments while president. Though he has always been rougher around the edges, Trump’s rhetoric at his rallies grew more brazen and shocking. He took the stage at a Texas rally in March 2023 as footage of his supporters—“patriots" he called them—storming the U.S. Capitol was shown on huge video screens. He had repeatedly threatened to lock up political opponents.