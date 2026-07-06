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'Kill Trump' chants echo through Tehran streets as thousands attend Khamenei's funeral

A performer at the funeral called for the death of US President Donald Trump before a crowd of hundreds of thousands of people Sunday in Tehran. Such signs were seen again Monday along the procession's route in Tehran, with one effigy of Trump being hanged, news agencies reported.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated6 Jul 2026, 11:36 AM IST
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People carry an anti-Trump banner as they walk next to a vehicle during a funeral procession for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, in Tehran, Iran July 6, 2026, in this still image taken from video. IRIB via REUTERS TV
People carry an anti-Trump banner as they walk next to a vehicle during a funeral procession for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, in Tehran, Iran July 6, 2026, in this still image taken from video. IRIB via REUTERS TV(via REUTERS)
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Tens of thousands of mourners took to the streets of Tehran on 5 July to attend the funeral procession of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei's flag-draped coffin, and those of his family killed in 28 February 28 airstrike, sat on board a truck, news agency AP said. Authorities decorated the truck's side to resemble the ornamental grating that surrounds the shrine of an imam.

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Also Read | Ali Khamenei funeral: Mojtaba Khamenei missing but 3 brothers pay final respects

The truck crept through crowds of black-clad mourners, who reached out to touch the grating. Authorities shut down streets, airspace and daily life for the mourning, which began Saturday and will end Thursday as the 86-year-old Khamenei is buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace.

Calls for the killing of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reverberated through Tehran's packed Grand Mosalla prayer complex as Iran's top political and military leadership reappeared in public for the funeral of assassinated former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Effigy of Trump being hanged

A performer at the funeral called for the death of US President Donald Trump before a crowd of hundreds of thousands of people Sunday in Tehran. The comment represents the first, direct call for Trump's death by an emcee at the funeral, which has seen posters and graffiti calling for the killing of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Such signs were seen again Monday along the procession's route, with one effigy of Trump being hanged.

Also Read | Iran supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei to skip his father's funeral — here's why

Mohammad Rasouli, a poet, drew calls of ‘Death to America!’ and ‘Death to Israel!’, news agencies reportes from the ground Speaking to the crowd over loudspeakers at the funeral, Rasouli asked, referring to Trump: "Why is the most bastard man in the world still alive?"

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The question drew cheers from the crowd, and again when Rasouli said that "the world is no longer a good place for" Trump.

Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, a 97-year-old cleric, later led a prayer at Grand Mosalla for Khamenei and his late family members. Khamenei's sons Masoud, Meysam and Mostafa, as well as Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Revolutionary Guard head Gen. Ahmad Vahidi were present. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, another of Khamenei's sons did not attend the prayer meeting.

Also Read | Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei demands US-Israel must face courts for ‘war crimes’
\"The world is no longer a good place for Trump.\"

The US is meanwhile pressing ahead with negotiations with Iran aimed at fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, rolling back its disputed nuclear program and reaching a permanent end to the war. Talks appear to be on hold until after the burial.

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(With agency inputs)

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