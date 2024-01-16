Kim Jong Un Has a New Enemy No. 1—and It Isn’t the U.S.
Timothy W. Martin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Jan 2024, 10:22 PM IST
SummaryNorth Korea says it will rewrite its constitution casting South Korea as a hostile nation, scrapping its policy of seeking peaceful reunification.
SEOUL—North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country would rewrite its constitution to label South Korea as its principal enemy, opening a new and perilous chapter as tensions rise between the two countries.
