Kim Jong Un Has a New Enemy No. 1—and It Isn’t the U.S.

SEOUL—North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country would rewrite its constitution to label South Korea as its principal enemy, opening a new and perilous chapter as tensions rise between the two countries.

The change would break with decades of North Korean doctrine, under Kim’s father and grandfather, that sought to unify with the South through peaceful means, even while signaling a readiness for war.

Pyongyang’s policy pivot thrusts inter-Korean ties into unfamiliar territory as militarization accelerates across the region. North Korea has drawn closer to Russia, supplying its war effort in Ukraine, and revived trade with China. South Korea has expanded its military cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.

In a Monday speech, Kim said he had concluded that peaceful reunification was no longer possible and accused South Korea of seeking the collapse of the North Korean regime. The 40-year-old dictator ordered the abolishment of three government agencies working on inter-Korean affairs and vowed to tear down a reunification arch that had been built by his father, Kim Jong Il.

Kim, the third-generation leader, said the country would scrub any reference to South Koreans as fellow countrymen or partners for reconciliation. Instead, North Korean law would reclassify its southern neighbor as a foreign country, a hostile state and one that constitutionally should be occupied, subjugated and reclaimed in the event of war.

North Korean rhetoric is often menacing but some Kim regime observers have concluded that the latest shift in tone goes beyond Pyongyang’s typical bluster, signaling a change after formal engagement with the U.S. broke down years ago.

“If, as we suspect, Kim has convinced himself that after decades of trying, there is no way to engage the United States, his recent words and actions point toward the prospects of a military solution," wrote Robert L. Carlin, a former U.S. negotiator with the North, and Siegfried S. Hecker, who has visited the North Korean nuclear facilities, in 38 North, a website dedicated to North Korea news.

Others caution that the latest shift is likely part of a familiar playbook for North Korea. “Given the political landscape, North Korea is looking for new and novel ways to ramp up tensions," said Jean H. Lee, a visiting fellow at the East-West Center, a Honolulu-based think tank. “Calling South Korea Enemy No. 1 is a tactic Kim Jong Un may hope will spark some anxiety in the region and unease among South Koreans."

Over the decades, the North has generally vacillated between engagement with left-leaning South Korean administrations and confrontation with conservative ones. The current tensions fit that pattern, with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative, saying he believes peace can only be achieved through strength.

“Should North Korea provoke us, we will punish them multiple times as hard," Yoon said at a Tuesday cabinet meeting, in response to Kim’s remarks.

Nonetheless, Kim’s new shift in rhetoric and policy would codify the regime’s threatening stance toward Seoul regardless of who is in office.

“We do not want war, but we also have no intention of avoiding it," Kim said at a Monday address to the country’s Supreme People’s Assembly, the country’s top lawmaking body. “Explicitly speaking, we will never unilaterally unleash a war if the enemies do not provoke us."

Taking such an aggressive approach with South Korea may have seemed unimaginable to North Korea not long ago, though tighter bonds with Russia and China seem to have given the Kim regime greater latitude to behave provocatively, said Gordon Flake, a Korea specialist at the Perth USAsia Centre in Australia.

But Kim’s stated desire to avoid conflict suggests the South Korean policy shift is largely focused on defensive posturing, Flake added. “This is Bullying 101," he said. “This is North Korea from a position of insecurity making sure that they do not allow the perception of weakness, so they’re hollering."

The possibility that the sharp shift in North Korean rhetoric and doctrine could translate into action remains a top concern among U.S. and South Korean officials. Inter-Korean clashes have occurred between the two Koreas in the past, notably with the shelling of a border island and the sinking of a South Korean naval ship in 2010.

Washington and Seoul, with superior conventional forces, would overwhelm Pyongyang’s outdated military hardware in a war, security officials say. In addition, President Biden and other South Korean officials have warned that any North Korean nuclear attack on the U.S. or its allies would result in the end of the Kim regime.

Pyongyang’s aggression toward Seoul has been building. In June 2020, the Kim regime blew up an inter-Korean liaison office operating in the border town of Kaesong. Ties worsened further after Yoon took office in May 2022, replacing a left-leaning predecessor, Moon Jae-in, who gave priority to engagement. Within months, North Korea slammed Yoon’s proposal to revive inter-Korean ties as an “absurd dream."

Last November, the two Koreas backed away from an inter-Korean accord meant to tone down hostilities, leading to both countries rearming soldiers along the Demilitarized Zone. At an end-of-year plenary speech, Kim admitted he had abandoned hope in the South as a partner for peace.

The Yoon administration, for its part, has sought to take a tough stance against North Korea. A defense white paper released last year cast North Korea as the enemy for the first time in six years.

Yoon has admonished North Korea over its spree of weapons tests and accelerated the rollout of the country’s new missile defenses. Based on a pact made between Yoon and Biden last year, U.S. nuclear assets in recent months have made port visits to South Korea. The U.S., Japan and South Korea recently knitted together their missile-radar systems for the first time to counter the North Korean threat.

Earlier this month, Pyongyang fired artillery shells at western border islands of South Korea. North Korea carried out its first missile test of the year on Sunday, launching what state media called a medium-range hypersonic missile.

Ahead of November’s U.S. presidential election, North Korea is likely to continue trying to heap maximum pressure on whoever takes the White House next year, and possibly gain bigger concessions to achieve peace, said Sung-Yoon Lee, a specialist on North Korea at the Wilson Center.

“Whereas a professional athlete enhances their net value by elite performance on the field, the hyper-militarized-rogue-pariah state that is North Korea enhances its leverage by exporting threats and insecurity," Lee said.

