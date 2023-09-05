Kim Jong Un Has Many Reasons to Meet With Vladimir Putin

Russia could potentially provide aid to North Korea, which is suffering its worst food shortage in decades, after the impoverished nation kept its borders shut during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kim’s regime can also use his return to overseas statesmanship in its propaganda to show it has moved on from pandemic isolation. And with coordination deepening between Washington, Tokyo and Seoul, any military strengthening with Moscow could serve as a reminder that the isolated regime has powerful friends.

