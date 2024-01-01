Kim Jong Un’s 2024 Wish List: More Nuclear Bombs, Spy-Satellite Launches

SEOUL—Throughout 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the expansion of his country’s weapons arsenal. This year, he plans more of the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pyongyang plans to carry out three more spy-satellite launches and accelerate nuclear-weapons production in 2024, Kim told top North Korean officials in recent year-end meetings. The 39-year-old dictator ruled out reunification with South Korea. And he echoed prior dissatisfactions with the U.S., urging his country to prepare for an armed conflict that could occur at any time.

Kim outlined to senior military leaders the potential response to an enemy attack on North Korea, according to a Monday report in state media. "Our army should deal a deadly blow to thoroughly annihilate them," Kim was quoted as saying.

Kim often uses year-end speeches or New Year’s Day addresses to preview what the regime may do next, using the spotlight to issue threats to enemies or hint at prospects of engagement. But Pyongyang hasn’t been in the mood for talks with the U.S. or South Korea for years.

Instead, North Korea has revved up nuclear advances and grown tighter with neighboring allies in China and Russia. In response, Washington, Seoul and Tokyo have bolstered three-way defense exercises and linked up their missile-radar data with one another.

Kim pointed to increased hostilities as compelling the country to "sharpen the treasured sword," which is how the North often refers to its nuclear program.

Pyongyang is likely to continue its hard-line policies and weapons launches ahead of South Korean parliamentary elections in the spring and the U.S. presidential elections in November, security experts say.

“The level of threats both sides are perceiving from each other has increased sharply," said Ellen Kim, deputy director and senior fellow of the Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

Last year, North Korea conducted nearly 30 missile tests, making significant progress in solid-fuel ballistic missile technology and its satellite program. That includes three launches of its newest Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, making major advances in diversifying an arsenal that has an expected range long enough to reach the U.S. mainland.

Weapons experts say the solid-fuel ICBM can be deployed more quickly and with more stealth than prior variants. Kim also accomplished one of his top weapons objectives by successfully launching a homegrown spy satellite into orbit in November, following two botched attempts earlier in the year.

“We need to swiftly respond to a possible nuclear crisis and mobilize all physical means, including nuclear force, in a bid to accelerate preparations for the great event of putting the entire territory of South Korea under our control," Kim said on the last day of the plenary meeting.

Despite the U.S., South Korea and others condemning North Korea's growing missile and nuclear threat, Russia and China have repeatedly blocked efforts to hold the Kim regime accountable for its illegal weapons advances. With Beijing and Moscow on its side, Pyongyang has little incentive to halt its weapons program, and the stalled nuclear talks with Washington will allow North Korea to accelerate its military buildup, Kim regime watchers say.

“North Korea is winning without fighting at the moment because things are going its way in the international arena," said Christopher Green, a senior consultant on Korean issues for the International Crisis Group.

In March, Kim called for expanding the production of nuclear material, calling on officials to prepare the ability to use nuclear weapons at any time. In August, he ordered increased production of artillery shells for front-line units as he oversaw the making of tactical missiles and mobile launch platforms at military factories.

In December, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said a new reactor appeared to be operating for the first time at North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex, potentially signaling an additional source of plutonium for nuclear weapons. The discharge of warm water from a light water reactor suggested it was coming online, the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

Kim exchanged New Year’s greetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, vowing to further deepen bilateral ties. Xi said China-North Korea relations have entered a “new historic period" and that the two countries maintained close strategic communication and cooperation in international issues, according to North Korean state media.

In 2023, North Korea’s trade with China, its largest economic partner, reached a four-year high as bilateral trade recovered. Pyongyang has been gradually emerging from pandemic isolation, sending its athletes to the Asian Games in China and reviving high-level talks with China and Russia.

The U.S. and others have accused North Korea of supplying ammunition to Russia for the war in Ukraine—which Moscow and Pyongyang have denied. In a sign of the two countries' warmer ties, Kim made his first overseas trip since the Covid-19 pandemic in September to meet Vladimir Putin in Russia's Far East. The two pledged to cooperate closely on economic and military issues.

But Pyongyang’s relations have soured with neighboring Seoul. The two Koreas recently backed away from a 2018 accord reducing military tensions. Now, front-line soldiers from both countries patrolling the Korean border are again armed.

At the North Korean plenary session, Kim said he no longer considered South Korea as a counterpart for reconciliation and unification.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May 2022, has maintained a hawkish stance toward the Kim regime, focusing his efforts on strengthening trilateral cooperation with the U.S. and Japan to counter Pyongyang's nuclear threats. In a New Year's Day speech, Yoon said South Korea would build peace through strength, by advancing the country's defense system to deter North Korean threats.

“It will not be a submissive peace that is dependent on the good will of the adversary," he said on Monday.

Write to Dasl Yoon at dasl.yoon@wsj.com and Timothy W. Martin at Timothy.Martin@wsj.com

