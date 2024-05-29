Kim Jong Un’s balloon barrage: Bags of excrement fly into the South
Dasl Yoon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 May 2024, 04:39 PM IST
SummaryPyongyang floats “filth” over the border, protesting activists who had earlier sent antiregime leaflets and K-pop into North Korea.
Seoul—An unusual sight drifted into South Korean skies on Wednesday: Large white balloons carrying plastic bags of North Korean trash. Some contained something even more vile.
