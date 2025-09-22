Kim Jong Un’s proposition to Trump: Let’s talk—but not about nukes
Summary
The leader’s offer to sit down with the president challenges a long-held U.S. policy of pursuing North Korea’s denuclearization.
SEOUL—North Korea’s Kim Jong Un said he would sit down with President Trump, but with one major condition: he won’t discuss giving up the country’s nuclear weapons.
