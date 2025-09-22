Kim Jong Un’s proposition to Trump: Let’s talk—but not about nukes

Engaging in talks with Pyongyang, absent the pursuit of denuclearization, would represent another disruption of longstanding Washington policy. But the Kim regime has made it clear in recent years that future U.S. discussions should start with the recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state. For years, the U.S. and its allies have pressured North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, wielding sanctions and other penalties on the country to pressure Pyongyang.