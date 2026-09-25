Knot Would Be Perfect Fit at ECB for Many Nations, Dutch PM Says

(Bloomberg) -- Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said many countries in the region would find Klaas Knot to be an ideal candidate to lead the European Central Bank.

Knot was “very successful” when in charge of the Netherlands’ central bank and brings with him experience of the euro zone’s debt crisis, Jetten said Thursday, calling him “very pragmatic.”

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“The Dutch government supports him for any kind of vacancy in several European institutions, and if it’s the ECB, let’s see who is the best candidate,” Jetten told Bloomberg Television in New York. “But I think for a lot of European countries, he will be a perfect fit.’

With Christine Lagarde expected to leave her post at the helm of the ECB before her term ends next October, European Union officials are preparing to select her replacement. Knot is among the frontrunners, along with Spain’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told Bloomberg on Wednesday that he backs de Cos’s candidacy, describing the current head of the Bank for International Settlements as having “the leadership, also the capacity and the knowledge.”

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EU leaders may look to agree on a successor for Lagarde by year-end, simultaneously filling two other berths on the ECB’s Executive Board that will also be vacated in 2027. The search is likely to pick up pace following Thursday’s announcement that Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel will move to the International Monetary Fund in January, months before her term is due to conclude.

Lagarde has so far only confirmed she’ll depart next year, without specifying when. But the World Economic Forum is courting her as its next chair and she appears ready to take the role, according to people familiar with the matter.

“First of all we’re waiting for the official vacancy,” Jetten said. “Lagarde is doing an amazing job.”

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Knot, 59, led the Dutch central bank from 2011 to 2025 and has also chaired the Financial Stability Board. Known as a hawk at the ECB, particularly as interest rates were hiked to tackle the euro zone’s worst-ever bout of inflation, his stance moderated toward the end of his tenure.

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