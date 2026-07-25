Know your minister: Pralhad Joshi's net worth, education, and criminal record

Karnataka MP and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi was handed the additional charge of Union Education Ministry on Saturday (25 July), after Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following massive uproar over NEET paper leak. Pralhad Joshi been given additional charge of the Education Ministry besides his role as Consumer Affairs Minister.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said that on the advice of the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his own duties.

Pralhad Joshi's Qualification, Assets, Criminal Cases Pralhad Joshi's educational qualification According to his official parliamentary profile, Pralhad Joshi completed his schooling in Hubballi before graduating with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Kadasiddheshwar Arts College, affiliated with Karnataka University, Dharwad, in 1983.

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Karnataka University, established in 1949, is one of North Karnataka's leading higher education institutions and has produced several politicians, civil servants and public figures.

Pralhad Joshi Political career Born on November 27, 1962, in Karnataka, Pralhad Joshi entered the Lok Sabha in 2004 after winning from the Dharwad constituency. He has retained the seat in every general election since, making him a five-time MP and one of the BJP's longest-serving parliamentarians from the state.

He is married to Jyoti P. Joshi, and the couple have a daughter, Ananya V. Joshi.

According to his election affidavit, Joshi's profession is listed as "Social Service & Business". His spouse is engaged in "Private Service & Business". His primary source of income is his salary as a Lok Sabha MP, while his spouse earns from salary and business.

Pralhad Joshi's net worth Joshi's 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit declares combined family assets worth ₹21.09 crore, with total liabilities of ₹8.01 crore.

Pralhad Joshi's Assets At a Glance

Category Value Total family assets ₹ 21.09 crore Total liabilities ₹ 8.01 crore Total movable assets ₹ 8.97 crore Total immovable assets ₹ 12.11 crore

Movable assets The family has declared movable assets worth approximately ₹8.97 crore, comprising:

Pralhad Joshi: ₹ 2.72 crore

2.72 crore Jyoti Joshi: ₹ 5.93 crore

5.93 crore Ananya V. Joshi: ₹ 32.03 lakh These include cash, bank deposits, fixed deposits, mutual funds, company shares, insurance policies, provident fund balances, jewellery and other financial investments.

Immovable assets The family's immovable assets are valued at approximately ₹12.11 crore.

Pralhad Joshi: ₹ 11.24 crore

11.24 crore Jyoti Joshi: ₹ 86.39 lakh

86.39 lakh Dependent daughter: Nil The holdings include residential properties in Hubballi and Bengaluru, agricultural land in Dharwad district and non-agricultural land in Karnataka.

Pralhad Joshi Bank deposits According to his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, Pralhad Joshi has deposits across multiple bank accounts, with balances including:

State Bank of India (Parliament House, New Delhi): ₹ 7.41 lakh

7.41 lakh State Bank of India (Hubballi): ₹ 5.48 lakh

5.48 lakh Andhra Bank (Hubballi): ₹ 1.08 lakh

1.08 lakh Axis Bank (Hubballi): ₹ 31.81 lakh

31.81 lakh Karnataka Bank (Hubballi): ₹ 45.57 lakh

45.57 lakh Canara Bank (Hubballi): ₹ 6,194

6,194 Bank of Baroda (Hubballi): ₹ 94,234

94,234 His affidavit also declares ₹ 1 lakh in cash. Investments and financial assets Beyond bank deposits, Joshi has disclosed investments in listed and unlisted assets, including:

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Shares in Inno Nu Chem Pvt Ltd

Shares in Able Design Engineering Services Pvt Ltd

Shares in Miraculam Motors Pvt Ltd

SBI Mutual Fund schemes, including SBI Equity Hybrid Fund, SBI Large & Midcap Fund, SBI Bluechip Fund and SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Life insurance policies Loans and advances extended to individuals and business entities, including loans exceeding ₹2.4 crore

Loans and liabilities Joshi has declared total liabilities of ₹8.01 crore, largely comprising housing loans and borrowings from financial institutions and private entities.

The affidavit also records loans and advances extended to individuals and entities, including ₹1.20 crore advanced to Arpita Joshi and ₹10 lakh each to Vitthal Gambhir and H.N. Nandakumar, alongside investments in company shares, mutual funds, provident funds and insurance policies.

Liabilities breakup Pralhad Joshi: ₹ 6.63 crore

6.63 crore Housing loan from Canara Bank: ₹ 72.59 lakh

72.59 lakh Housing loan from Bank of Baroda: ₹ 99.82 lakh

99.82 lakh Other loans from individuals/entities: ₹ 4.91 crore

4.91 crore Jyoti Joshi: ₹ 1.37 crore

1.37 crore Dependent daughter: Nil The affidavit states there are no disputed liabilities.

Pralhad Joshi's Land and property holdings According to his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, Pralhad Joshi and his family own residential, agricultural and non-agricultural properties with a combined market value of ₹12.11 crore.

Joshi's immovable assets, valued at ₹11.24 crore, include residential properties in Hubballi and Bengaluru, agricultural land in Anchatgeri village in Dharwad district, and non-agricultural land in Hubballi and Bengaluru.

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Joshi's wife, Jyoti Joshi, has declared immovable assets worth ₹86.39 lakh, while no immovable property has been declared in the name of their dependent daughter.

The affidavit states that the family owns multiple self-acquired residential properties and land parcels, making real estate the largest component of Joshi's declared wealth.

Residential properties in Hubballi and Bengaluru.

Agricultural land in Anchatgeri village, Dharwad district.

Non-agricultural land in Hubballi and Bengaluru. The properties include self-acquired residential buildings, land parcels and investment properties whose current market value forms the bulk of the family's declared wealth.

Pralhad Joshi's Vehicles, jewellery and valuables Joshi has not declared ownership of any motor vehicle.

The affidavit states that Pralhad Joshi has not declared any motor vehicles. It lists 184 grams of gold jewellery valued at ₹12.14 lakh in his name, 500 grams of gold jewellery valued at ₹33 lakh and 5 kg of silver valued at ₹3.65 lakh in the name of his wife, and 250 grams of gold jewellery valued at ₹16.50 lakh in the name of his daughter.

Pralhad Joshi Criminal cases According to his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, Pralhad Joshi has no criminal cases registered against him.