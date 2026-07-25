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Know your minister: Pralhad Joshi's net worth, education, and criminal record

Five-time BJP MP from Dharwad takes charge of the Education Ministry. Here's a look at Pralhad Joshi's educational qualifications, assets, liabilities and legal record, based on his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit.

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Published25 Jul 2026, 10:11 PM IST
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President Droupadi Murmu assigned Cabinet Minister Pralhad Joshi additional charge of the Ministry of Education, alongside his existing portfolio as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Saturday, July 25, 2026.
President Droupadi Murmu assigned Cabinet Minister Pralhad Joshi additional charge of the Ministry of Education, alongside his existing portfolio as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Saturday, July 25, 2026. (PTI)
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Karnataka MP and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi was handed the additional charge of Union Education Ministry on Saturday (25 July), after Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following massive uproar over NEET paper leak. Pralhad Joshi been given additional charge of the Education Ministry besides his role as Consumer Affairs Minister.

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A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said that on the advice of the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his own duties.

Pralhad Joshi's Qualification, Assets, Criminal Cases

Pralhad Joshi's educational qualification

According to his official parliamentary profile, Pralhad Joshi completed his schooling in Hubballi before graduating with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Kadasiddheshwar Arts College, affiliated with Karnataka University, Dharwad, in 1983.

Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan resignation LIVE: Pralhad Joshi named Edu Min

Karnataka University, established in 1949, is one of North Karnataka's leading higher education institutions and has produced several politicians, civil servants and public figures.

Pralhad Joshi Political career

Born on November 27, 1962, in Karnataka, Pralhad Joshi entered the Lok Sabha in 2004 after winning from the Dharwad constituency. He has retained the seat in every general election since, making him a five-time MP and one of the BJP's longest-serving parliamentarians from the state.

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He is married to Jyoti P. Joshi, and the couple have a daughter, Ananya V. Joshi.

According to his election affidavit, Joshi's profession is listed as "Social Service & Business". His spouse is engaged in "Private Service & Business". His primary source of income is his salary as a Lok Sabha MP, while his spouse earns from salary and business.

Pralhad Joshi's net worth

Joshi's 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit declares combined family assets worth 21.09 crore, with total liabilities of 8.01 crore.

Pralhad Joshi's Assets At a Glance

CategoryValue
Total family assets 21.09 crore
Total liabilities 8.01 crore
Total movable assets 8.97 crore
Total immovable assets 12.11 crore

Movable assets

The family has declared movable assets worth approximately 8.97 crore, comprising:

  • Pralhad Joshi: 2.72 crore
  • Jyoti Joshi: 5.93 crore
  • Ananya V. Joshi: 32.03 lakh

These include cash, bank deposits, fixed deposits, mutual funds, company shares, insurance policies, provident fund balances, jewellery and other financial investments.

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Immovable assets

The family's immovable assets are valued at approximately 12.11 crore.

  • Pralhad Joshi: 11.24 crore
  • Jyoti Joshi: 86.39 lakh
  • Dependent daughter: Nil

The holdings include residential properties in Hubballi and Bengaluru, agricultural land in Dharwad district and non-agricultural land in Karnataka.

Pralhad Joshi Bank deposits

According to his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, Pralhad Joshi has deposits across multiple bank accounts, with balances including:

  • State Bank of India (Parliament House, New Delhi): 7.41 lakh
  • State Bank of India (Hubballi): 5.48 lakh
  • Andhra Bank (Hubballi): 1.08 lakh
  • Axis Bank (Hubballi): 31.81 lakh
  • Karnataka Bank (Hubballi): 45.57 lakh
  • Canara Bank (Hubballi): 6,194
  • Bank of Baroda (Hubballi): 94,234
  • His affidavit also declares 1 lakh in cash.

Investments and financial assets

Beyond bank deposits, Joshi has disclosed investments in listed and unlisted assets, including:

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Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan resignation LIVE: Pralhad Joshi named Edu Min
  • Shares in Inno Nu Chem Pvt Ltd
  • Shares in Able Design Engineering Services Pvt Ltd
  • Shares in Miraculam Motors Pvt Ltd
  • SBI Mutual Fund schemes, including SBI Equity Hybrid Fund, SBI Large & Midcap Fund, SBI Bluechip Fund and SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
  • Public Provident Fund (PPF)
  • Employees' Provident Fund (EPF)

Life insurance policies

Loans and advances extended to individuals and business entities, including loans exceeding 2.4 crore

Loans and liabilities

Joshi has declared total liabilities of 8.01 crore, largely comprising housing loans and borrowings from financial institutions and private entities.

The affidavit also records loans and advances extended to individuals and entities, including 1.20 crore advanced to Arpita Joshi and 10 lakh each to Vitthal Gambhir and H.N. Nandakumar, alongside investments in company shares, mutual funds, provident funds and insurance policies.

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Liabilities breakup

  • Pralhad Joshi: 6.63 crore
  • Housing loan from Canara Bank: 72.59 lakh
  • Housing loan from Bank of Baroda: 99.82 lakh
  • Other loans from individuals/entities: 4.91 crore
  • Jyoti Joshi: 1.37 crore
  • Dependent daughter: Nil

The affidavit states there are no disputed liabilities.

Pralhad Joshi's Land and property holdings

According to his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, Pralhad Joshi and his family own residential, agricultural and non-agricultural properties with a combined market value of 12.11 crore.

Joshi's immovable assets, valued at 11.24 crore, include residential properties in Hubballi and Bengaluru, agricultural land in Anchatgeri village in Dharwad district, and non-agricultural land in Hubballi and Bengaluru.

Also Read | Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on India’s Future in Renewable Energy Space

Joshi's wife, Jyoti Joshi, has declared immovable assets worth 86.39 lakh, while no immovable property has been declared in the name of their dependent daughter.

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The affidavit states that the family owns multiple self-acquired residential properties and land parcels, making real estate the largest component of Joshi's declared wealth.

  • Residential properties in Hubballi and Bengaluru.
  • Agricultural land in Anchatgeri village, Dharwad district.
  • Non-agricultural land in Hubballi and Bengaluru.

The properties include self-acquired residential buildings, land parcels and investment properties whose current market value forms the bulk of the family's declared wealth.

Pralhad Joshi's Vehicles, jewellery and valuables

Joshi has not declared ownership of any motor vehicle.

The affidavit states that Pralhad Joshi has not declared any motor vehicles. It lists 184 grams of gold jewellery valued at 12.14 lakh in his name, 500 grams of gold jewellery valued at 33 lakh and 5 kg of silver valued at 3.65 lakh in the name of his wife, and 250 grams of gold jewellery valued at 16.50 lakh in the name of his daughter.

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Pralhad Joshi Criminal cases

According to his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, Pralhad Joshi has no criminal cases registered against him.

The affidavit also states there are no pending disputed government dues or disputed loans against the Karnataka MP.

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