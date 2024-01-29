Koeri, Bhumihar, Kurmi: Nitish Kumar's new team balances caste equation in Bihar government
Nitish Kumar breaks alliance with RJD and Congress to join BJP, becoming chief minister of Bihar for the 9th time. NDA leaders balance caste considerations in cabinet formation, with plans to expand cabinet to include legislators from other castes, minority groups, and women.
Bihar politics saw its umpteenth upheaval when its longest serving chief minister Nitish Kumar decided to break an alliance again to join the one he left, again! Nitish Kumar on Sunday broke the Mahagathbandhan alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Congress. The once front runner of INDIA bloc also quit the alliance and joined hands with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), a political alliance the Bihar CM had vowed never to look back upon a couple of years ago.