'Koi nahin janta tha Mahatma Gandhi ko…': PM Modi's big claim amid Lok Sabha election
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi suggested that Mahatma Gandhi's worldwide fame was boosted by cinematic portrayals, underscoring Indian leaders' failure to spread awareness about the Father of the Nation.
Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi said in an interview that nobody knew Mahatma Gandhi— the Father of the Nation — in post-colonial India until a movie was made about him. The PM was talking about British director Richard Attenborough's Academy Award-winning 1982 magnum opus ‘Gandhi’.