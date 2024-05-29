Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi said in an interview that nobody knew Mahatma Gandhi— the Father of the Nation — in post-colonial India until a movie was made about him. The PM was talking about British director Richard Attenborough's Academy Award-winning 1982 magnum opus ‘Gandhi’.

During a pre-Lok Sabha Elections 2024 interview with a news channel, PM Modi had commented that Mahatma Gandhi was an eminent Indian, but the world was not aware of him. The PM further commented that it was the responsibility of Indian political leaders in the 75 years post-independence to ensure that the world was aware of the great leader.

In the video clip of the TV interview that has gone viral on social media, PM Modi suggests that Mahatma Gandhi's global recognition was significantly influenced by cinematic portrayals of his life and principles.

Flagging a 'durdasha' (sad state of affairs) in post-Independence India, PM Modi said that when the movie was made of Mahatma Gandhi, did the world get 'curious' about Gandhi?

PM Modi further emphasises that if Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela had been well-known figures worldwide, India should have 'worked' better to make Mahatma Gandhi a world-renowned figure. "Main duniya ghumne k baad ye kehe raha hoon, ki Gandhi ko tawajjo milni chahiye thi (After going around the world, I am saying that Mahatma Gandhi should have been made the focus of attention)

PM Modi, however, also claimed that Mahatma Gandhi had the 'solution to several problems in India'.

PM Modi also highlighted his redevelopment plan, which was announced in March 2024 on the anniversary of Dandi March. Earlier, PM Modi had launched a master plan for the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram redevelopment project in Ahmedabad.

Modi emphasised his role as prime minister of India in the past 10 years by saying that he had created 'tirth sthan' (pilgrimage spots) for BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution.

Gandhi – The movie

"Gandhi," an epic autobiography, was released in 1982. The movie chronicles the life of Mahatma Gandhi, a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence from British colonial rule in the 20th century.

This epic biographical film, a collaborative effort between India and the United Kingdom, was directed and produced by Richard Attenborough. John Briley penned the screenplay. At its heart, the film showcases Ben Kingsley's remarkable portrayal of Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi

Born in Porbandar, Gujarat, in 1869, Mahatma Gandhi is an enduring symbol of leadership in India's quest for freedom. Renowned for his unwavering commitment to nonviolence and tireless advocacy for civil liberties, his legacy remains etched in the annals of history.

PM Modi's statements that went viral

Several of PM Modi's statements have gone viral amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. These include him stating that after his mother's death, he felt that he was not a 'biological being' but one sent by God to fulfil divine wishes.

Hitting out at the Opposition, especially the Congress, PM Modi had said that they wanted to snatch the 'mangalsutra' of the Hindu women and distribute the gold among Muslims.

