The Mumbai Police on Monday detained Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leaders Rahool Kanal, Shrikant Sarmalkar, and others for vandalising Hotel UniContinental, the venue where comedian Kunal Kamra's gig was filmed in Mumbai.

An FIR, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharasthra Police Act, was registered against the Shinde faction on Monday morning. A large number of Shinde Sena workers had gathered outside the hotel where the club is located on Sunday night. They had ransacked the club and the hotel premises.

This is also the same venue where the controversial ‘India’s Got Latent' show had been filmed.

What Kunal Kamra said In a two-minute long video, Kamra allegedly made defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, taunting him with a modified version of a Hindi song from the film ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ and a ‘traitor’ remark.

After this video had gone viral, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Murji Patel lodged a police complaint at the MIDC Police station in Mumbai.

Kamra – controversy's favourite child This isn't the first time that Kamra has stirred a controversy, a political one that too. Kamra, a stand-up comedian, is known for cracking controversial jokes and jibes at the country's leading politicians and celebrities.

In 2020, eight people sued Kamra for contempt of the Supreme Court. Kamra has largely been critical of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the judiciary and the larger government machinery in his shows.

Attorney General KK Venugopal gave his approval to initiate contempt proceedings against Kamra for his tweets, saying that his tweets were in "bad taste".

The comedian said in response, “The suggestion that my tweets could shake the foundations of the most powerful court in the world is an over-estimation of my abilities”.

The contempt proceedings against Kamra is pending in the Supreme Court, said a lawyer associated with the case.

Political leaders react Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Monday attacked stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his comments on Maharashtra Deputy CM Shinde and called the latter a "self-made leader."

"Mocking Eknath Shinde ji – a self-made leader who rose from driving an auto to leading India's 2nd largest state – reeks of classist arrogance," Deora posted on X.

Another Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Nirupam vowed to take 'strong action' against Kunal Kamra for his comments. “We will do Dhulai of Kunal Kamra tomorrow at 11 o'clock,” he wrote in a post on X.