Uddhav Thackeray breaks silence on Kunal Kamra’s ’gaddar’ remark on Eknath Shinde. Here’s what Sena-UBT chief said

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray defended standup comedian Kunal Kamra and said that he has not done anything wrong. “Kamra merely expressed his views. He stated the facts and voiced the public opinion,” Thackeray told reporters at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai on Monday.

During a show, Kunal Kamra had taken a jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, allegedly calling him a “traitor”. After the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) vandalised the studio where Kamra's show was filmed, the video of his gig went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Controversy News: Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal held

“Kamra hasn't done anything wrong...These traitors don’t see Solapurkar and Koratkar who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Thackeray said. He was referring to protests in the state seeking the arrest of Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar and actor Rahul Solapurkar for their alleged objectionable remarks against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Kamra booked, 11 Sena leaders arrested Kamra has been booked for defamation and the Mumbai Police have arrested 11 Shinde Sena leaders for ransacking The Habitat, the Mumbai studio where the show was filmed. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Murji Patel lodged an FIR against him at the MIDC Police station in Mumbai.

The video has sparked outrage among Shiv Sena members, who are demanding a public apology. Kamra's remarks also provoked the government's ire as BMC officials were seen entering the studio premises to carry out demolitions.

Advertisement

In his response, Kunal Kamra shared a photo of himself holding a pocket version of the Constitution of India on Monday. In a post on X, he wrote, “The only way forward.”

Ruckus is Maharashtra Assembly A row sparked by Kunal Kamra's remarks rocked proceedings of both Houses of the legislature in Maharashtra on Monday leading to brief adjournments.

The legislative assembly witnessed uproarious scenes with Shiv Sena members demanding strict action against the stand-up comedian for his "traitor" jibe at Shinde.

Arjun Khotkar of Shiv Sena raised the issue, supported by Minister Shambhuraj Desai.

As members of the treasury benches rose on their feet shouting slogans, Speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the proceedings for five minutes after noon.

In the legislative council, legislators from the treasury and opposition benches were engaged in a heated exchange, following which the proceedings were adjourned for ten minutes, followed by 15 minutes, and then for half an hour.

Advertisement