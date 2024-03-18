Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya is likely to contest polls in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Saran seat. If she enters politics, Archarya will be the fourth child of the Yadav family to enter politics after her siblings Tejashwi, Tej Pratap, and Misa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The hint of her joining politics came after Senior RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh who is close to the Lalu family in a Facebook post wrote, “Dr. Rohini Acharya is an embodiment of immense love, devotion and dedication towards her father. It is the heartfelt wish of all the party workers of Saran division that Dr. Rohini Acharya should be declared the candidate of Rashtriya Janata Dal from Saran Lok Sabha."

