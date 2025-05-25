Lalu Yadav expels elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from RJD, family for 6 years after his ‘I am in relationship’ Facebook post

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years and also removed him from the family, a development that comes after Tej Pratap Yadav, on his Facebook page, was seen with a woman who the caption referred to as his girlfriend. “We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years”, the Facebook post had read.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), politician and father Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote in Hindi, “Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years.”

Lalu Prasad Yadav expels elder son Tej pRatap Yadav, says 'I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years'

“He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should take their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life.”, Lalu Prasad Yadav added.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters on Sunday, “We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar.”

Talking about his father's decision to expel Tej Pratap, former Deputy CM of Bihar said, “If it's about my big brother, political life and personal life are different. He has the right to make his personal decisions. He is an adult and free to make decisions. Our party's chief has made it clear, and ever since he has said so, it is his feelings.”

"We didn't question such things... What he is doing in his personal life, nobody asks before doing anything. I have come to know about it via the media only." Tejaswi added.

Tej Pratap Yadav's Controversial Facebook Post Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has claimed that his Facebook page was "hacked" after a post appeared on the social media platform suggesting he was "in a relationship" with a young woman.

The elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, whose Facebook post has since been deleted, took to X on Saturday evening to assert that there was an attempt to "defame and harass" him and his family members.

"My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully," Yadav stated, referring to the post that had gone viral and attracted media attention.

The post featured a photograph of Tej Pratap Yadav alongside a woman, with the caption reading, "The one seen in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have been known to each other for the last 12 years. We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years."

The post sparked criticism from social media users, many of whom reminded the 37-year-old politician of his marriage, which was celebrated with much fanfare in 2018.

Yadav had married Aishwarya, the granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his residence, alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws.