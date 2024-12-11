Explore
Business News/ Politics / Politics News Today Live Updates on December 11, 2024: Donald Trump is not as tough as he thinks
LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 11, 2024: Donald Trump is not as tough as he thinks

2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 11, 2024: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 09:22:11 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: Donald Trump is not as tough as he thinks

  • Bullying allies who need good relations with America is easier than intimidating rulers with far darker aims
Read the full story here

11 Dec 2024, 07:49:48 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: INDIA Bloc's motion to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'Silenced opposition, delegitimized dissent' – full details

  • The INDIA bloc's unprecedented motion to remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar marks a significant moment in Indian politics, highlighting allegations of bias and undermining dissent within the Rajya Sabha. 
Read the full story here

