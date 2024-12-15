Politics News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: Rahul Gandhi asked not to use his phone in Parliament, Congress flags PM Modi's ‘boring’ speech

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.
Politics News News Today Live: Rahul Gandhi asked not to use his phone in Parliament, Congress flags PM Modi's ‘boring’ speech
- During PM Modi's 110-minute speech, Speaker Om Birla asked Rahul Gandhi to stop using his phone. Priyanka Gandhi critiqued Modi's speech likening it to a ‘double period of Mathematics’
Politics News News Today Live: Amit Shah explains BJP's reduced majority in Lok Sabha, ‘Back then we…’
- Amit Shah expressed that the BJP government’s resolve remains unchanged despite winning fewer Lok Sabha seats. He defended the party's goals, including One Nation, One Election, and projected optimism about ending naxalism by 2026, stating that winning or losing is secondary to their mission.