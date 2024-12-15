Explore
Politics News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: Rahul Gandhi asked not to use his phone in Parliament, Congress flags PM Modi's 'boring' speech
LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: Rahul Gandhi asked not to use his phone in Parliament, Congress flags PM Modi's ‘boring’ speech

2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Livemint

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2024, 07:20:55 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: Rahul Gandhi asked not to use his phone in Parliament, Congress flags PM Modi's ‘boring’ speech

  • During PM Modi's 110-minute speech, Speaker Om Birla asked Rahul Gandhi to stop using his phone. Priyanka Gandhi critiqued Modi's speech likening it to a ‘double period of Mathematics’
15 Dec 2024, 06:45:54 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: Amit Shah explains BJP's reduced majority in Lok Sabha, ‘Back then we…’

  • Amit Shah expressed that the BJP government’s resolve remains unchanged despite winning fewer Lok Sabha seats. He defended the party's goals, including One Nation, One Election, and projected optimism about ending naxalism by 2026, stating that winning or losing is secondary to their mission.
