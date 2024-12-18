Explore
Politics News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: 'Burned Baba Saheb's effigies..' Congress demands apology from Amit Shah over remarks on Ambedkar
LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: 'Burned Baba Saheb’s effigies..' Congress demands apology from Amit Shah over remarks on Ambedkar

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Livemint

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.

Politics News Today Live Updates: 'Burned Baba Saheb's effigies..' Congress demands apology from Amit Shah over remarks on Ambedkar
Politics News Today Live Updates: 'Burned Baba Saheb’s effigies..' Congress demands apology from Amit Shah over remarks on Ambedkar (PTI)

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 09:28:44 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: 'Burned Baba Saheb’s effigies..' Congress demands apology from Amit Shah over remarks on Ambedkar

  • Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha sparked outrage from the Congress party. They accused Shah and the BJP of harboring hatred for Ambedkar, leading to demands for an apology.
Read the full story here

18 Dec 2024, 08:41:15 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: Rift in Ajit Pawar's NCP? Chhagan Bhujbal's BIG 'jahan nahi chaina' remark amid Cabinet snub

  • Chhagan Singh Bhujbal expressed dissatisfaction over his exclusion from the expanded state cabinet and criticized Ajit Pawar's treatment. He mentioned feeling humiliated and questioned whether he was being treated as a ‘toy.’
Read the full story here

