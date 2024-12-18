LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: 'Burned Baba Saheb’s effigies..' Congress demands apology from Amit Shah over remarks on Ambedkar

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 09:28 AM IST

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.