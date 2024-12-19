Politics News Today Live Updates on December 19, 2024: Actor Vijay lashes out at Amit Shah for Ambedkar remark, says ‘some people may be allergic’

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:12 AM IST

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 19, 2024: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.