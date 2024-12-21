Politics News Today Live Updates on December 21, 2024: Is Justin Trudeau’s govt collapsing? Ex-ally Jagmeet Singh ‘vows’ to topple Canada PM with no-confidence motion

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Politics News News Today Live: Is Justin Trudeau’s govt collapsing? Ex-ally Jagmeet Singh ‘vows’ to topple Canada PM with no-confidence motion
- Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), has announced his intention to present a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government when Parliament reconvenes on January 27, 2025.
Politics News News Today Live: Inside Parliament Winter Session – protests, scuffles, and police complaints
- The Winter Session of Parliament was marked by protests, injuries, and police complaints involving MPs from the BJP and Congress. With significant disruptions, the session ended with a mere 52 per cent of scheduled time utilised in the Lok Sabha, raising concerns about legislative productivity.