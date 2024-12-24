Explore
Politics News Today Live Updates on December 24, 2024: Syria's new rebel leaders have control of the country. Now what?
LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 24, 2024: Syria’s new rebel leaders have control of the country. Now what?

3 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 24, 2024:

Politics News Today Live Updates: Syria’s new rebel leaders have control of the country. Now what? (PTI)Premium
Politics News Today Live Updates: Syria’s new rebel leaders have control of the country. Now what? (PTI)

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 09:01:31 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: Syria’s new rebel leaders have control of the country. Now what?

  • The new Islamist-led government promises moderation, but officials aren’t committing to such issues as women’s rights or free elections.
Read the full story here

24 Dec 2024, 08:22:18 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: 'Mohan Bhagwat not our disciplinarian': RSS chief's ‘mandir-masjid’ remark has no takers in Hindu seer groups

  • Seer organisation like Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (AKSS) criticised on Monday RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's critic of trend of wannabe Hindu leaders raking up temple-mosque disputes at various sites.
Read the full story here

24 Dec 2024, 08:21:17 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis predicts 'national' role for sulking Bhujbal, Dy CM Pawar calls it NCP’s 'internal matter

  • After being dropped from the new council of ministers, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal expresses discontent while CM Fadnavis hints at a national role for him. As internal party dynamics shift, can Bhujbal find his footing in the evolving political landscape?
Read the full story here

