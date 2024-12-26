Explore
Business News/ Politics / Politics News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: Explained – Historic CWC session of Congress begins in Belagavi today: What's the Mahatma Gandhi connection?
LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: Explained – Historic CWC session of Congress begins in Belagavi today: What's the Mahatma Gandhi connection?

1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2024, 07:25 AM IST
Livemint

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates.

Politics News Today Live Updates: Explained – Historic CWC session of Congress begins in Belagavi today: What's the Mahatma Gandhi connection? (Mohd Zakir)Premium
Politics News Today Live Updates: Explained – Historic CWC session of Congress begins in Belagavi today: What's the Mahatma Gandhi connection?

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 07:25:29 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: Explained – Historic CWC session of Congress begins in Belagavi today: What's the Mahatma Gandhi connection?

  • The Congress party commemorates the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency in 1924 with an extended CWC session in Belagavi, Karnataka. Key leaders will discuss strategies while honoring Gandhi's vision of unity, justice, and socio-economic equity, amidst today's political challenges.
Read the full story here

