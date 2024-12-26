Politics News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: Explained – Historic CWC session of Congress begins in Belagavi today: What's the Mahatma Gandhi connection?

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:25 AM IST

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.