Thu Dec 26 2024 15:50:08
Politics News Today Live Updates on December 27, 2024: Manmohan Singh passes away: From FDI fillip to abolishing Licence Raj – Here's 5 major reforms of ex-PM
LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 27, 2024: Manmohan Singh passes away: From FDI fillip to abolishing Licence Raj – Here's 5 major reforms of ex-PM

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2024, 12:28 AM IST
Livemint

Politics News Today Live Updates: Manmohan Singh passes away: From FDI fillip to abolishing Licence Raj – Here's 5 major reforms of ex-PM (HT Photo by Virendra Prabhakar.)Premium
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 12:28:22 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: Manmohan Singh passes away: From FDI fillip to abolishing Licence Raj – Here's 5 major reforms of ex-PM

  • Manmohan Singh passes away: Manmohan Singh's policies transformed the Indian economy, steering it towards a market-driven model and integrating it into the global economy. Here are five major reforms that defined his tenure and legacy.
Read the full story here

