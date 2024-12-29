LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 29, 2024: Mahakumbh 2025: ‘AI Chatbot to give event info in 11 Indian languages’: PM Modi in last Mann ki Baat of 2024

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Politics News Today Live Updates on December 29, 2024: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.