Politics News Today Live Updates on December 3, 2024: Eknath Shinde ‘unwell’, BJP MLAs to meet as speculation grows over Maharashtra CM face | 10 updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Politics News News Today Live: Eknath Shinde ‘unwell’, BJP MLAs to meet as speculation grows over Maharashtra CM face | 10 updates
- BJP leader Girish Mahajan met Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, who is recovering from illness. A crucial BJP MLAs meeting is set for December 4, ahead of the new chief minister's swearing-in on December 5. Devendra Fadnavis is a frontrunner for the position.
Politics News News Today Live: Should Parliament sessions be held in South India too? This YSR Congress MP's letter to PM Modi triggers debate
- YSR Congress MP Maddila Gurumoorthy proposes holding two parliamentary sessions in South India to address climate challenges and enhance regional representation. While some politicians support the idea, others deem it impractical, reigniting discussions on India's political decentralisation.