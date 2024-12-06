Politics News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024: Karnataka's Nandini idli-dosa batter launch sabotaged? BJP slams Congress over shock MD transfer, says ‘iD Fresh have…’

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Politics News News Today Live: Karnataka's Nandini idli-dosa batter launch sabotaged? BJP slams Congress over shock MD transfer, says ‘iD Fresh have…’
- Karnataka Milk Federation's MD MK Jagadish was abruptly transferred, delaying Nandini's idli and dosa batter launch. This move has raised suspicions of political interference by KMF chairman Bheema Naik, with allegations that it favors competitor iD Fresh, impacting Nandini's market position.
Politics News News Today Live: ‘RaGa-Soros Ek Hain’: BJP links Rahul Gandhi with US billionaire George Soros; ‘slanderous,’ says Congress
- In the Parliament, BJP leaders accused Rahul Gandhi of colluding with George Soros to undermine India's growth. Congress retaliated, labeling the allegations as slanderous and a violation of parliamentary decorum.