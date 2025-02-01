Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 31 2025 15:25:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.80 2.78%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,699.45 0.43%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 716.10 2.74%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.50 2.50%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.20 0.94%
Business News/ Politics / Politics News Today Live Updates on February 1, 2025: Now Centre plans to draft in religious leaders and community influencers for TB elimination
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on February 1, 2025: Now Centre plans to draft in religious leaders and community influencers for TB elimination

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Politics News Today Live Updates on February 1, 2025: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.

Politics News Today Live Updates: Now Centre plans to draft in religious leaders and community influencers for TB eliminationPremium
Politics News Today Live Updates: Now Centre plans to draft in religious leaders and community influencers for TB elimination

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2025, 05:30:20 AM IST

Policy News News Today Live: Now Centre plans to draft in religious leaders and community influencers for TB elimination

  • From 28 February to 7 March, community influencers and religious leaders during Ramadan festival would be roped in.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue