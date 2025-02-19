LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: Maharashtra: Cracks in ruling Mahayuti alliance? Here is what Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said – ‘Our war against…’

2 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST

Politics News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.