Politics News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: Maharashtra: Cracks in ruling Mahayuti alliance? Here is what Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said – ‘Our war against…’

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Politics News News Today Live: Maharashtra: Cracks in ruling Mahayuti alliance? Here is what Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said – ‘Our war against…’
- Deputy CM Eknath Shinde addresses rumors of discord within the Mahayuti alliance, emphasizing unity in development. Amidst concerns over security downgrades and a new medical aid cell, Shinde urges Shiv Sena workers to prepare for upcoming muncicipal elections
Politics News News Today Live: 'Real George Soros' Agent': Congress links Smriti Irani to USAID, 'now we know rasode mein kaun tha?'
- Congress alleged that Smriti Irani is linked to George Soros due to her previous role as a USAID goodwill ambassador. BJP leaders rejected these claims, stating Irani's appointment was based on her television fame, not foreign influence.