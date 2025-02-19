Explore
Politics News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: Maharashtra: Cracks in ruling Mahayuti alliance? Here is what Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said – 'Our war against…'
LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: Maharashtra: Cracks in ruling Mahayuti alliance? Here is what Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said – ‘Our war against…’

2 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST
Livemint

Politics News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.

Politics News Today Live Updates: Maharashtra: Cracks in ruling Mahayuti alliance? Here is what Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said – 'Our war against…' (Photo: Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Politics News Today Live Updates: Maharashtra: Cracks in ruling Mahayuti alliance? Here is what Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said – ‘Our war against…’ (Photo: Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:31:23 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: Maharashtra: Cracks in ruling Mahayuti alliance? Here is what Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said – ‘Our war against…’

  • Deputy CM Eknath Shinde addresses rumors of discord within the Mahayuti alliance, emphasizing unity in development. Amidst concerns over security downgrades and a new medical aid cell, Shinde urges Shiv Sena workers to prepare for upcoming muncicipal elections
Read the full story here

19 Feb 2025, 08:18:33 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: 'Real George Soros' Agent': Congress links Smriti Irani to USAID, 'now we know rasode mein kaun tha?'

  • Congress alleged that Smriti Irani is linked to George Soros due to her previous role as a USAID goodwill ambassador. BJP leaders rejected these claims, stating Irani's appointment was based on her television fame, not foreign influence.
Read the full story here

