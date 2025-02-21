Politics News Today Live Updates on February 21, 2025: Musk looks at auditing the Federal Reserve

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Feb 2025, 10:44 AM IST
Politics News News Today Live: Musk looks at auditing the Federal Reserve
Read the full story here
- The billionaire gives remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
21 Feb 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Politics News News Today Live: Rekha Gupta slams Atishi over ‘BJP breaking promises on 1st day’ comment: ‘our government, our agenda’
Read the full story here
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticized former CM Atishi for her comments on the first day in office. Atishi accused the BJP of not fulfilling promises to women regarding financial support. Gupta asserted that the new government will set its own agenda without external interference.
21 Feb 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Politics News News Today Live: Rekha Gupta's first day as Delhi chief minister - A look at top decisions taken
Read the full story here
- Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister and quickly initiated her duties. She announced the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the tabling of 14 pending CAG reports, fulfilling BJP's pre-poll promises and taking responsibility for multiple government departments.