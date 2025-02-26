Politics News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025: Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Congress over ‘32 AAP MLA in touch’ claim – ‘they don’t have contact with their own'

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Politics News News Today Live: Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Congress over ‘32 AAP MLA in touch’ claim – ‘they don’t have contact with their own'
- In a fiery rebuttal to Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's claims about AAP MLAs switching sides, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urges the opposition to focus on its own unity. Mann emphasises the stability of his government while mocking Congress's past failures and internal struggles.
Politics News News Today Live: Bihar: Declare Nitish Kumar as NDA's CM face, says son Nishant Kumar ahead of assembly polls
- Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, advocates for his father's leadership in the upcoming elections. With an increasing buzz about his political entry, Nishant emphasises the importance of development under Nitish’s tenure.