Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 25 2025 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.05 -0.44%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,203.90 -0.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 711.00 -0.75%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,683.60 0.47%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.85 0.75%
Business News/ Politics / Politics News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025: Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Congress over ‘32 AAP MLA in touch’ claim – ‘they don’t have contact with their own'
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025: Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Congress over ‘32 AAP MLA in touch’ claim – ‘they don’t have contact with their own'

2 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Politics News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.

Politics News Today Live Updates: Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Congress over ‘32 AAP MLA in touch’ claim – ‘they don’t have contact with their own'Premium
Politics News Today Live Updates: Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Congress over ‘32 AAP MLA in touch’ claim – ‘they don’t have contact with their own'

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2025, 08:17:53 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Congress over ‘32 AAP MLA in touch’ claim – ‘they don’t have contact with their own'

  • In a fiery rebuttal to Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's claims about AAP MLAs switching sides, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urges the opposition to focus on its own unity. Mann emphasises the stability of his government while mocking Congress's past failures and internal struggles.
Read the full story here

26 Feb 2025, 07:46:00 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: Bihar: Declare Nitish Kumar as NDA's CM face, says son Nishant Kumar ahead of assembly polls

  • Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, advocates for his father's leadership in the upcoming elections. With an increasing buzz about his political entry, Nishant emphasises the importance of development under Nitish’s tenure.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue