Politics News Today Live Updates on February 6, 2025: ‘Why is Jaishankar silent?’ Opposition protests ‘inhumane’ deportation of Indians from US, Lok Sabha adjourned

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Politics News News Today Live: ‘Why is Jaishankar silent?’ Opposition protests ‘inhumane’ deportation of Indians from US, Lok Sabha adjourned
- Opposition protests erupted in India over the deportation of Indian nationals from the US. They urged the Indian government to address the issue and question the silence of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs.