Politics News Today Live Updates on February 8, 2025: ‘Nothing has changed in Kashmir’: PDP's Iltija Mufti says she, mother Mehbooba are under house arrest

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Politics News News Today Live: ‘Nothing has changed in Kashmir’: PDP's Iltija Mufti says she, mother Mehbooba are under house arrest
- Iltija Mufti from the PDP reported being under house arrest with her mother, halting their plans to visit grieving families in Kashmir. She lamented that the situation remains dire even after the elections.
Politics News News Today Live: Delhi election result: Omar Abdullah's cryptic post hitting out at INDIA as AAP, Congress trails – ‘Aur lado apas mein’
- In Delhi, Congress and AAP are contesting Assembly elections separately despite being in alliance for Lok Sabha. Vote counting is ongoing, determining if AAP maintains its power or BJP returns after 27 years. Early trends show BJP leading in nearly 50 of the 70 seats.