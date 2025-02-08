Politics News Today Live Updates on February 8, 2025: ‘Nothing has changed in Kashmir’: PDP's Iltija Mufti says she, mother Mehbooba are under house arrest

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 10:29 AM IST

Politics News Today Live Updates on February 8, 2025: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.