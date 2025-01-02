Politics News Today Live Updates on January 2, 2025: Lalu Yadav invites Nitish to join INDIA bloc, Bihar CM responds; Fadnavis takes swipe with 'mungeri lal ke sapne'

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Politics News News Today Live: Lalu Yadav invites Nitish to join INDIA bloc, Bihar CM responds; Fadnavis takes swipe with 'mungeri lal ke sapne'
- RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav invited Bihar CM Nitish Kumar back to the INDIA bloc. Tejashwi Yadav downplayed the remarks as media-driven. Meanwhile, NDA leaders reinforced their unity, while Devendra Fadnavis mocked Lalu's aspirations, deeming them unachievable.
Politics News News Today Live: Protesting farmers alarmed over Diljit Dosanjh's New Year meeting with PM Modi: ‘If he truly cared…’
- Diljit Dosanjh's New Year's Day meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew sharp reactions from protesting farmers who questioned his commitment to their cause