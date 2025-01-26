Politics News Today Live Updates on January 26, 2025: Critical of dynasty politics, Nitish Kumar to now welcome son into JDU? Nishant likely to join politics after Holi

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 03:50 PM IST

Politics News Today Live Updates on January 26, 2025: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.