LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on January 29, 2025: Delhi Election 2025 | Even PM drinks same water: Modi hits back at AAP over Yamuna water ‘poisoning’ charges

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 02:46 PM IST

Politics News Today Live Updates on January 29, 2025: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.