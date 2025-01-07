LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on January 7, 2025: From Pierre to Justin: The Trudeaus' troubled legacy in Indo-Canadian relations amidst Canada PM's resignation

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2025, 12:17 AM IST

Politics News Today Live Updates on January 7, 2025: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.