Politics News Today Live Updates on January 9, 2025: Rahul Gandhi to invest in Keventers? Congress MP does Shark Tank-like interview with Aman Arora, Agastya Dalmia

Politics News News Today Live: Rahul Gandhi to invest in Keventers? Congress MP does Shark Tank-like interview with Aman Arora, Agastya Dalmia
- Is Rahul Gandhi looking at an investment opportunity at Keventers? The Congress leader recently visited a Keventers store and spoke with brand owners Aman Arora and Agastya Dalmia.
Politics News News Today Live: Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Gandhi: 'A clear product of nepotism,’ says the BJP MP about former PM
- Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut discusses her portrayal of Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film 'Emergency,' asserting that the former PM was a product of nepotism while emphasising her commitment to a sensitive representation, despite Gandhi's privileged background.
Politics News News Today Live: Trump’s NATO vision spells trouble for the alliance
- A call for much higher arms spending and the threat of grabbing allies’ land dial up pressure on members.