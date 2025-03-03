Politics News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: Registration for ₹2,500 monthly scheme for women in Delhi will begin on THIS date, says BJP MP

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Politics News News Today Live: Registration for ₹2,500 monthly scheme for women in Delhi will begin on THIS date, says BJP MP
- The BJP is set to launch a ₹2,500 monthly assistance scheme for women in Delhi starting March 8. As political tensions rise, the BJP aims to fulfill its manifesto commitments while AAP criticises the delay.