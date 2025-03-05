Explore
Politics News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025: Bigger than Trump?: BJP, Congress, Swati Maliwal slam Kejriwal for opulent convoy during Punjab visit for Vipassana
LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025: Bigger than Trump?: BJP, Congress, Swati Maliwal slam Kejriwal for opulent convoy during Punjab visit for Vipassana

3 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2025, 03:44 PM IST
Livemint

Politics News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.

Politics News Today Live Updates: Bigger than Trump?: BJP, Congress, Swati Maliwal slam Kejriwal for opulent convoy during Punjab visit for Vipassana (PTI)Premium
Politics News Today Live Updates: Bigger than Trump?: BJP, Congress, Swati Maliwal slam Kejriwal for opulent convoy during Punjab visit for Vipassana (PTI)

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2025, 03:44:58 PM IST

Politics News News Today Live: Bigger than Trump?: BJP, Congress, Swati Maliwal slam Kejriwal for opulent convoy during Punjab visit for Vipassana

  • Arvind Kejriwal faced backlash for his lavish security convoy during a Punjab visit, criticised by BJP, Congress, and AAP leaders. Critics questioned the need for such extensive protection while AAP defended it citing security threats.
Read the full story here

05 Mar 2025, 03:43:33 PM IST

Politics News News Today Live: From victory to defeat: Arvind Kejriwal’s tryst with annual Vipassana retreats

  • Arvind Kejriwal's annual Vipassana retreats have sparked political controversy, especially following his arrest amid allegations two years ago. From winning the MCD elections to facing scrutiny for his lavish convoy, his commitment to meditation had often raises many a questions.  
Read the full story here

05 Mar 2025, 02:32:18 PM IST

Politics News News Today Live: SP's Abu Azmi says Aurangzeb remark was made outside Assembly, ‘still I was suspended’

  • Abu Azmi said he withdrew his statement to ensure that the House functions but ‘still there is a controversy’ over Aurangzeb remarks.
Read the full story here

