Politics News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025: Bigger than Trump?: BJP, Congress, Swati Maliwal slam Kejriwal for opulent convoy during Punjab visit for Vipassana

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Politics News News Today Live: Bigger than Trump?: BJP, Congress, Swati Maliwal slam Kejriwal for opulent convoy during Punjab visit for Vipassana
- Arvind Kejriwal faced backlash for his lavish security convoy during a Punjab visit, criticised by BJP, Congress, and AAP leaders. Critics questioned the need for such extensive protection while AAP defended it citing security threats.
Politics News News Today Live: From victory to defeat: Arvind Kejriwal’s tryst with annual Vipassana retreats
- Arvind Kejriwal's annual Vipassana retreats have sparked political controversy, especially following his arrest amid allegations two years ago. From winning the MCD elections to facing scrutiny for his lavish convoy, his commitment to meditation had often raises many a questions.
Politics News News Today Live: SP's Abu Azmi says Aurangzeb remark was made outside Assembly, ‘still I was suspended’
- Abu Azmi said he withdrew his statement to ensure that the House functions but ‘still there is a controversy’ over Aurangzeb remarks.