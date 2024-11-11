Politics News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024: Uttar Pradesh news: Protest erupts over UPPSC holding RO-ARO, PCS prelims exam on same date | Watch

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Nov 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Politics News News Today Live: Uttar Pradesh news: Protest erupts over UPPSC holding RO-ARO, PCS prelims exam on same date | Watch
- Aspirants in Prayagraj protest against the UPPSC for scheduling the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams on the same date.
11 Nov 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Politics News News Today Live: Wayanad bypolls 2024: Rahul Gandhi says ‘stopped using word love in politics until I came here…’
- During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi recognized the significance of love in politics, influenced by the warm reception from Wayanad's people. This experience changed his political perspective and prompted him to express love openly.
11 Nov 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Politics News News Today Live: ‘Some people are trying to divide our society on caste, religious, linguistic lines,’ says PM Modi
11 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Politics News News Today Live: BJP's ‘ek hain toh safe hain’ slogan finds place in Maharashtra newspaper days ahead of the polls
- The opposition criticized Kharge's statement on the Mahayuti government, claiming it was formed by undermining Shiv Sena and NCP. Kharge also condemned BJP's divisive slogans, while Modi's 'ek hain toh safe hain' gained traction amid election campaigning in Maharashtra.